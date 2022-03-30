Coyotes beat Sharks 5-2 to end 6-game skid; Keller injured

By JACK MAGRUDER

Associated Press

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Jan Jenik scored twice, including the tiebreaker in a three-goal third period, and the Arizona Coyotes snapped a six-game losing streak with a 5-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks. Late in the game, Coyotes star Clayton Keller crashed into the boards and was taken off the ice on a stretcher with a serious lower-body injury. Barrett Hayton and Nick Schmaltz scored in the final three minutes for Arizona. Nick Ritchie had a goal in the first period and Karel Vejmelka stopped 39 shots in his sixth consecutive start. Jenik took a centering pass from Phil Kessel and broke a 2-all tie at 7:11 of the third. Jenik has four career goals, all against San Jose. Scott Reedy and Brent Burns scored for the Sharks.