Academy: Will Smith refused to leave Oscars after Rock slap

By JAKE COYLE

AP Film Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences said that Will Smith was asked to leave Sunday’s Oscars after hitting Chris Rock but refused. Many have questioned why Smith was allowed to remain seated front row at the Academy Awards after the incident. The academy’s board of governors met Wednesday to initiate disciplinary proceedings against Smith for violations against the group’s standards of conduct. The academy said Smith has the opportunity to defend himself in a written response before the board meets again on April 18. The academy said disciplinary action for Smith could include suspension, expulsion or other sanctions.