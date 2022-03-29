Will Smith would face little more than a slap if charged

By BRIAN MELLEY

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Legal experts say Will Smith’s slap seen ’round the world at the Oscars was clearly a crime. But the chances of prosecution are slim and even if convicted he’d likely face little more than a slap on the wrist. Smith stunned millions when he marched onto the stage Sunday and smacked Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Los Angeles police say they aren’t investigating because Rock declined to file a report. Former Los Angeles prosecutor Alan Jackson says police could technically investigate based on the footage, but they wouldn’t do so without Rock’s participation.