US officials can travel to China to aid crash investigation

WASHINGTON (AP) — American accident investigators have received approval from China to enter the country and help with the investigation of the crash of a China Eastern Airlines jet last week. The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board said Tuesday that China also granted visas to technical advisers from Boeing, which made the plane, engine manufacturer CFM and the Federal Aviation Administration. The safety board said the investigators hope to leave for China this week. A China Eastern Boeing 737 crashed in a remote mountainous area in southern China on March 21, killing all 132 people on board. The plane was cruising at about 29,000 feet (8,800 meters) before going into a steep dive.