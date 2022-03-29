Traditional borscht soup being sold in Carpinteria to aid Ukraine

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - A traditional hearty borscht soup is being sold in Carpinteria this week as part of a fundraiser to help Ukraine with vital needs during this time of war.

It is being made by a Carpinteria resident of Ukrainian descent who grew up in a Ukranian community in Toronto, Canada.

The borscht is being sold at the Food Liaison in Carpinteria this week.



Nadia Lyhitchenko who has a farm locally said, "we know about the value of homemade broth. It is from one of my aged turkeys."

Using a Ukrainian recipe handed down through the family, and through the years, the borsht has red beets, potatoes, carrots, cabbage and other special ingredients that have made it a family favorite.

Lyhitchenko said, "borscht from Kiev where my grandmother was born in a village. It is her recipe and it's the recipe that everyone in that region cooks. It is regarded as the reddest of all the borscht."

Funds from each $25 dollar purchase will go to the relief agency Razom, which is the Ukrainian word for together. It is a non-profit providing front line humanitarian relief, and in this time of war, supplies vital medical assistance in Ukraine.

A special display has been set up in the Food Liaison dining area this week with detailed information about Razom.

"Being brought up Ukrainian - Canadian, in the Ukrainian community, we were well educated as children about our identity," she said.



Canadians have been among the most welcoming to the refugees.



"Especially right now they have an open door policy for any Ukrainian, no matter how many are coming in, can enter Canada right now," said Lyhitchenko.

One customer said by making this purchase she felt like she was helping those in need in a personal way.

Phoenix Hocking said, "I've never had it before. I had to ask her whether it is eaten hot or cold. I'm looking forward to it. It is going to be good."



Lyhitchenko says, "you can have it cold or hot. I prefer it hot. Especially now it's winter ya know."

Fresh ingredients have come from local farms and the Food Bank of Santa Barbara County.

The Food Liaison is open 11 am to 3 pm at 1033 Casitas Pass Road. The borscht fundraiser is taking place through Friday. Orders can be made in advance at: The Food Liaison.

Information about the non-profit relief efforts can be found at: Razom