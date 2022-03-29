Mild weather with gusty winds

Following a wet start to your work week, things are finally drying out!

Temperatures Tuesday afternoon will top off in the mid 60s to low 70s. Wednesday, we’ll see slightly warmer conditions along the South Coast and valleys with most cities in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Along with the plentiful sunshine, gusty north winds will increase through Wednesday - especially for the Santa Ynez Range and possibly the I5 corridor. There is also a wind advisory in effect for the Santa Barbara County South Coast and SBC mountains until 3 AM Wednesday.

While we’ll see winds gradually weaken for the later half of the week, we could see the marine layer thicken up Friday and Saturday morning. However, sunshine will return during the afternoon hours with pleasant conditions prevailing.

Right now, we’re not tracking any storms in the forecast. We’ll let you know if anything changes.