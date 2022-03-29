Skip to Content
By
Published 6:56 pm

Mavs rout Lakers 128-110 with LeBron sitting, AD near return

By SCHUYLER DIXON
AP Sports Writer

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 34 points in a triple-double and the Dallas Mavericks routed the Lakers 128-110 with Los Angeles missing LeBron James because of an ankle issue. LA is also anticipating the return of long-injured Anthony Davis. Davis hasn’t played since Feb. 16 because of a right mid-foot sprain. The question is when the superstars return. The Lakers are tied with San Antonio for the final play-in spot in the Western Conference with seven games remaining for both teams. Malik Monk scored 28 points for the Lakers.

The Associated Press

