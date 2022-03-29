Skip to Content
AP California
Published 8:26 pm

James, Davis watch debacle in Dallas as Lakers await return

By SCHUYLER DIXON
AP Sports Writer

DALLAS (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers are waiting on the return of LeBron James and Anthony Davis as they flirt with missing the play-in tournament for the Western Conference playoffs. Both were on the bench for a 128-110 loss at Dallas. James has an ankle injury. Davis hasn’t played since mid-February because of a sprained foot. It’s unclear whether they will play at Utah on Thursday. The Lakers are out of the play-in tournament at the moment. LA is tied with San Antonio for the final spot in 10th, but the Spurs have the tiebreaker.

Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

