Accused stalker of Apple CEO Tim Cook agrees to stay away

By MICHAEL LIEDTKE

AP Technology Writer

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A woman accused of harassing Apple CEO Tim Cook with pleas for sex and other crude suggestions before showing up at his Silicon Valley home in a threatening manner last October agreed to stay way from him for the next three years under an agreement approved Tuesday. Julie Lee Choi consented to the deal negotiated with Apple during a appearance in Santa Clara County Superior Court. Cook, Apple’s CEO for the past decade, wasn’t present at the proceeding held in San Jose, California. The bizarre case traces back to late 2020 when Choi began emailing Cook begging him to have sex with her and making other crude remarks.