Vigorous late-season storm moves through California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A late-season storm is moving slowly through California, bringing flood worries as rain falls across wildfire burn scars. The weather system marks a turnabout from an extremely dry winter that has spurred calls for water conservation in the drought-stricken state. The storm hit the San Francisco Bay region late Sunday and is spreading elsewhere. Winter weather advisories have been issued for the Sierra Nevada, where 6 inches to 12 inches of snow is expected to fall at elevations above 6,000 feet. Winter storm warnings posted for Southern California mountain ranges call for similar amounts of snowfall as well as up to 18 inches at higher elevations.