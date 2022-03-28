Legette-Jack gets her dream basketball job at Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Felisha Legette-Jack has been introduced the women’s basketball coach at Syracuse. Legette-Jack previously spent a decade as the coach at Buffalo. She was a star player for the Orange in the 1980s. Now she takes over a program that’s recovering from allegations that longtime coach Quentin Hillsman mistreated his players. Eleven players left the program last offseason, and Vonn Read guided the Orange through a difficult season after Hillsman resigned in August. Legette-Jack calls Syracuse her “dream job.” The 55-year-old is the fourth woman to lead the program.