Heat snap 4-game losing streak by topping Kings, 123-100

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler scored 27 points, Bam Adebayo added 22 points and 15 rebounds, and the Miami Heat beat the Sacramento Kings 123-100 to stop a four-game slide. Tyler Herro had 20 for the Heat, who improved to 36-5 when scoring at least 110 points. Davion Mitchell scored 21 for Sacramento, which got 17 from Harrison Barnes. Miami snapped its longest losing streak of the season, and the 23-point margin was the largest for the Heat since a 24-point win at Atlanta on Jan. 12.