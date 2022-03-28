Giants third baseman Evan Longoria to have finger surgery

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — San Francisco Giants third baseman Evan Longoria is scheduled for surgery to repair a ligament in his right index finger. The Giants announced Monday night that the veteran infielder would undergo the procedure Tuesday in Los Angeles, performed by Dr. Steven Shin. A timeline for his return isn’t immediately clear because Longoria must keep the finger immobilized for at least 10 days after surgery before he is re-evaluated.