Ethiopia urged to uphold press freedom and release reporter

By ANDREW MELDRUM

Associated Press

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Ethiopia is being urged to uphold its international commitments to the freedoms of expression and the press by releasing journalists it has imprisoned. Two lawmakers in the U.S. Congress — Adam Schiff of California and Mary Gay Scanlon of Pennsylvania — have joined press freedom advocates in calling for the immediate release of journalist Amir Aman Kiyaro, who has been held for four months without charges. The judge in the case said the continued detention of the 30-year-old Kiyaro is due to be reviewed in court Tuesday where the state must formally charge him or release him. Kiyaro, a video journalist accredited to The Associated Press, was detained Nov. 28 under the country’s war-related state of emergency powers.