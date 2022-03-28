A Rainy Start To Your Work Week

We’re seeing welcome rain across much of the region this Monday afternoon. The highest totals have ranged from 1.50 to 2.00 inches. Showers will linger through the evening!

There’s also a Winter Storm Warning in effect until 6 AM Tuesday. There will be areas of heavy snow with accumulations of 6 to 12 inches above 6,000 feet in the Ventura County mountains.

In the lower elevations, temperatures will rebound nicely into the upper 60s to mid 70s on Tuesday. We’ll also see some gusty NW winds developing in some areas.

Be on the lookout for patchy fog as the marine layer returns Thursday morning into the weekend. The fog should burn off each day during the afternoon.