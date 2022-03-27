Troy Kotsur, Ariana DeBose make history at Academy Awards

By JAKE COYLE

AP Film Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Oscars have made history with their supporting actor winners. Ariana DeBose became the first Afro-Latina to win an Academy Award for supporting actress, while Troy Kotsur became the first deaf actor to win an acting award. The 94th Academy Awards kicked Sunday off with Beyoncé, a string of awards handed out off-camera to Denis Villeneuve’s science-fiction epic “Dune” and a trio of Oscars hosts in Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall. For the first time in two years, the Academy Awards are rolling out the red carpet at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre for what organizers hope will be a back-to-normal Oscars. The show is airing live on ABC.