Missing Oakland girl, 16, found dead at Sacramento apartment

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a 16-year-old girl reported missing in Oakland was found dead with a gunshot wound at an apartment in Sacramento. Police responding to a call on March 17 discovered Marcella Bernal-Garcia with at least one gunshot wound at the residence east of downtown. The teen was pronounced dead at the scene. The Sacramento Bee reports a gun was recovered at the apartment. Police didn’t immediately give further details about the girl’s death, including whether foul play was suspected.