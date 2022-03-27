Jessica Chastain, Saniyya Sidney beam on Oscars red carpet

By LEANNE ITALIE

AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Jessica Chastain hit the Oscars red carpet in a purple and copper sparkle gown Sunday. She was joined by 15-year-old Saniyya Sidney, who twirled and beamed in a floral-adorned princess look. Her “King Richard” castmate Demi Singleton lit up in soft purple. Chastain’s Gucci ombre look included a ruffle hem and the color of her hair, in a high ponytail, matched her outfit’s bodice perfectly. Sidney wore a light teal, strapless Armani Prive gown as one of the early arrivals to the 94th Academy Awards. Nicole Kidman smooched with her husband, Keith Urban, in a subdued blue gray Armani Prive strapless column gown with a waist ruffle and train.