Higuita wins Catalonia Volta ahead of Carapaz

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Sergio Higuita of Colombia has won the Catalonia Volta after protecting his lead over Richard Carapaz on Sunday’s seventh and final stage in Barcelona. It was the 24-year-old’s first title on the world tour. Higuita quickly neutralized all his attackers over the 138.6-kilometer (86.1-mile) ride that started and finished in the regional capital of Spain’s northeast Catalonia. The BORA-hansgrophe rider finished with a 16-second edge over Carapaz in the general classification. Andrea Bagioli won the stage in a bunch sprint. The stage concluded with six trips up and down the Montjuic hill that features views over the city.

