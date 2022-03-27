Skip to Content
By
Published 4:52 pm

‘Dune’ wins four Oscars as Academy Awards start off-camera

By JAKE COYLE
AP Film Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Denis Villeneuve’s science-fiction epic “Dune” has won four Academy Awards, even if the broadcast hasn’t begun yet. The 94th Academy Awards got underway Sunday off-camera, with the first eight awards on the night being handed out at the Dolby Theatre before the start of the ABC telecast, beginning at 8 p.m. EDT. For the first time in two years, the Academy Awards are rolling out the red carpet at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre for what organizers hope will be a back-to-normal Oscars. Except for all the stuff that’s changed. “The Queen of Basketball,” about the basketball great Lusia Harris, took best short documentary film.

The Associated Press

