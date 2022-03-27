Billie Eilish and Finneas bond and win Oscar for best song

By MARK KENNEDY

AP Entertainment Writer

“No Time to Die” is proving a song very much alive at awards shows. The 007 song by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell has won a Golden Globe, a Grammy and now an Oscar for best original song. To win, they beat out some impressive names, including Beyoncé, Van Morrison and Lin-Manuel Miranda. They also prevented Diane Warren from nabbing her first Oscar on her 13th try. “No Time to Die” debuted and peaked at No. 16 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 but debuted at the top of the UK Singles Chart and the Irish Singles Chart.