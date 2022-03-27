Authorities: inmate killed in attack at California prison

FOLSOM, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say an inmate died after being attacked in the recreation yard of a Northern California prison. Corrections officials say staff used chemical agents to quell the incident after the attack Saturday at California State Prison, Sacramento. Officials say despite live-saving measures, Nathan Marcus was pronounced dead shortly after 2:30 p.m. Two fellow inmates are suspected in the death, which is being investigated as a homicide. The suspects have been moved to a segregation unit during the investigation.