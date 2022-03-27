Academy Awards get underway with early awards, ‘Dune’ wins

By JAKE COYLE

AP Film Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — For the first time in two years, the Academy Awards are rolling out the red carpet at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre for what organizers hope will be a back-to-normal Oscars. Except for all the stuff that’s changed. The telecast for the 94th Academy Awards will begin, as usual, at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC. But little else about how this year’s Oscars get underway is traditional. An hour before the broadcast begins, attendees will assemble in the Dolby for the presentation of eight awards. “Dune” took home the first award, winning for best sound. “The Queen of Basketball,” about the basketball great Lusia Harris, took best short documentary film.