Ventura Police arrest stabbing-victim’s roommate for attempted murder

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – The City of Ventura Police Department said on Saturday that officers arrested a 47-year-old Ventura resident for attempted murder charges.

On Thursday, March 24, police responded to a 911 call of a stabbing on the 8700 block of Boise St where they found a victim who had three minor stab wounds to her neck, according to the police department.

The victim's roommate, a 47-year-old Ventura resident, was on the scene when police arrived and admitted to stabbing the victim.

Police said that the victim was then taken to a local hospital for treatment, and her roommate was arrested for attempted murder and booked into Ventura County Jail.

Ventura Police Major Crimes Detectives said they are still investigating this crime, and anyone with information related to this crime is encouraged to contact Sergeant Bill Dolan at 805-339-4444.