Uno wins figure skating worlds as American Zhou takes bronze

By DAVE SKRETTA

AP Sports Writer

Olympic bronze medalist Shoma Uno concluded a dominant performance at the figure skating world championships by winning the gold medal, while Vincent Zhou of the U.S. used a strong free skate to catapult from sixth after his short program to earn the bronze medal. Uno finished with 312.48 points to easily outdistance Yuma Kagiyama, who finished second to his Japanese teammate in both the short program and free skate. Kagiyama had 297.60 points while Zhou finished with 277.38.