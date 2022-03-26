Meier’s hat trick propels San Jose past Anaheim 4-1

By GIDEON RUBIN

Associated Press

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Timo Meier had a hat trick, Marc-Edouard Vlasic added a goal, and the San Jose Sharks defeated the Anaheim Ducks 4-1. James Reimer had 27 saves for San Jose, which sent Anaheim to its ninth straight loss. The Sharks won for the third time in four games after losing 18 of their previous 24. Gerry Mayhew scored for Anaheim. Ducks rookie goalie Lukas Dostal turned back 20 shots in his fourth career appearance and third start.