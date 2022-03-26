DiVincenzo, Barnes help Kings outlast Magic in 114-110 in OT

By DICK SCANLON

Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Donte DiVincenzo and Harrison Barnes hit 3-pointers in the final minute of overtime and the Sacramento Kings outlasted the Orlando Magic 114-110 on Saturday night. Davion Mitchell led the Kings with 22 points and nine assists, Barnes added 19 points and DiVincenzo had 16 points and eight rebounds. Franz Wagner led Orlando with 19 points. Cole Anthony had 14 points, including an overtime jumper that put Orlando ahead 110-107, along with seven rebounds and nine assists. Orlando led 96-87 midway through the fourth quarter and took a 105-97 advantage on Anthony’s short bank shot with 2:01 remaining. But the Kings scored the final eight points of the regulation, tying it on Mitchell’s backcourt steal and layup with 12.9 seconds left.