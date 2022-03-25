Young, Gallinari power Hawks past Warriors, 121-110

By GEORGE HENRY

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young scored 33 points, Danilo Gallinari added 25 and the Atlanta Hawks held on to beat the Golden State Warriors 121-110. Klay Thompson finished with 37 points, hitting a season-high nine 3-pointers, and Jordan Poole had 24 for the Warriors, who have dropped four of five. Poole and Thompson each had 22 points in the first half. Golden State, third in the Western Conference, was coming off a rousing win at Miami on Wednesday before faltering against the Hawks. Atlanta, the No. 10 team in the East, had dropped two of three. A left corner 3 by Kevin Huerter padded the lead, and Young followed with a straightaway 3 to make it 119-100 and put the game out of reach with 53.7 seconds remaining.