Naomi Osaka tops Angie Kerber in Miami as 11 seeds fall

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Two days, two wins and making it look easy. Naomi Osaka sure seems like herself again. The former world No. 1 is through to the third round at the Miami Open, easily handling 13th-seeded Angelique Kerber of Germany 6-2, 6-3 on Thursday. It was every bit as one-sided as the score made it seem, with Osaka winning 89% of first-serve points and 61 of the 100 points played in the match overall. And it set the tone for a day where 11 seeded women were defeated.