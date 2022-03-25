Fire destroys ancient redwood tree in California park

Associated Press

LAGUNITAS, Calif. (AP) — A small fire has destroyed an ancient coastal redwood trees at a Northern California park. Park officials say the roughly 200-foot-tall redwood known as the Pioneer Tree fell after being engulfed in flames midday Thursday. Marin County firefighters contained the fire after it spread to a half acre within Samuel P. Taylor State Park. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation. Park officials say they’re devastated by the loss of one of the park’s few remaining old-growth coastal redwood trees.