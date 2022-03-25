AP source: Bills get initial OK for NFL $200M stadium loan

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Sports Writer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A person with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press the Buffalo Bills moved closer to landing $200 million in NFL funding to help finance their bid to build a new stadium. The NFL’s stadium and finance committee backed the Bills’ request for what’s called a G4 loan, by recommending the team’s application be presented at the league’s owner meetings for final approval, the person said, speaking on the condition of anonymity because the decision was made privately. It will require 24 of the NFL’s 32 owners to formally OK the loan on Monday.