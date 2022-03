SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — A truck fire caused a massive hours-long traffic jam on northbound U.S. Highway 101 along the south Santa Barbara County coast. The Carpinteria-Summerland Fire District tells KEYT the 5 a.m. Thursday fire in the Summerland area involved a semi loaded with green beans. One northbound lane was reopened several hours later but the second lane did not reopen until around 2 p.m.