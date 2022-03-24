Skating commentators out after degrading remark on open mic

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The International Skating Union has replaced its commentators at the figure skating world championships after an open mic picked up a demeaning remark directed at retired Canadian skater Meagan Duhamel. The ISU says it was “shocked” by the language and that it apologized to Duhamel. Simon Reed made the comment at the end of Wednesday’s pairs broadcast apparently believing his microphone was off. It drew laughter from fellow commentator Nicky Slater. The ISU says both commentators have been suspended “and neither will cover any future figure skating events for the ISU.” Duhamel says she has received apologies from Reed and the ISU president.