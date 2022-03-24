Senator delays India post as LA mayor denies ignoring abuse

By MICHAEL R. BLOOD

AP Political Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s nomination to become U.S. ambassador to India is facing another obstacle. Iowa Republican Sen. Jodi Ernst is delaying the nomination over questions involving what the Democratic mayor knew about sexual harassment allegations in his office against a former top adviser. Ernst has placed what’s known as a “hold” on the Garcetti nomination, a Senate maneuver that does not prevent nominees from being confirmed but forces extra steps in a chamber that already moves slowly. Her move comes shortly after the top Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee said he was investigating the scandal. Garcetti has denied the claims.