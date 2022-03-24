Record, near-record heat ushers spring into Nevada statewide

RENO, Nev. (AP) — An unseasonably warm trend is ushering spring into Nevada with near-record temperatures forecast statewide through the weekend. Highs could reach as hot as 95 degrees in Las Vegas on Saturday, in the mid-80s in Reno and high 70s in northeast Nevada. Records fell on Wednesday at Reno and South Lake Tahoe, California. The high of 77 broke the old record of 76 set at Reno-Tahoe International Airport in 1960. In fact, it was warmer than the high of 76 on Wednesday in Las Vegas. South Tahoe’s high of 66 on Wednesday smashed the previous mark of 62 set in 2004.