Performers lining up to fill up a full Santa Barbara Bowl season ahead

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - After pandemic set backs and schedule disruptions, the Santa Barbara Bowl is welcoming a growing list of performers for this season.

It starts Saturday with Alt-J and Portugal. The Man. This will be the first of two shows by these groups, with a second show in a week due to the sold out demand for the first show and schedule availability.

For now 30 dates are set.

They include a wide range of performers including modern rocks stars, classic rockers, country singers and comedy.

Already on the calendar are Jack Johnson, Jackson Browne, Steve Martin and Martin Short, the Chicks, Lorde and Rod Stewart.

Some acts are on the road at many of the bigger venues in California while they are also visiting including Coachella and Stagecoach.

The bowl has been around since the mid 1930's and has a capacity of about 5000.

For more details on the bowl go to: SB Bowl

