Marine arrested after fatal fight in Southern California

DANA POINT, Calif. (AP) — A U.S. Marine is in custody after a deadly fight at a Southern California pizzeria on St. Patrick’s Day. The Orange County Sheriff’s Department says deputies were called to a pizza parlor in Dana Point on March 17 for two men in a brawl. Michael Terry, 38, of Laguna Niguel, California, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and died the next day. The other person, later identified as Jack Issacson, left the restaurant before the deputies arrived. Investigators do not know whether the two men knew each other beforehand. Issacson was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of homicide. It was not immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.