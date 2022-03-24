Japan and Saudis qualify for World Cup after Australia lose

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Japan has qualified for a seventh successive World Cup after beating Australia 2-0 in Sydney and ending the Socceroos’ chances of automatic qualification. The result also qualified Saudi Arabia from Asia Group B. Australia remains in qualifying contention. It faces a playoff against the third-place team from Group A, currently the United Arab Emirates. The two late goals from substitute Kaoru Mitoma ended an entertaining game during which Japan had been wasteful. Takumi Minamino came close on five occasions.