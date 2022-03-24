Foggy start Friday morning…

We'll see clouds moving in over the next few days with a chance of rain returning this weekend. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s to low 70s, but we may see some low 80s in interior areas.

Expect foggy weather along the coast on Friday morning. Visibility in some coastal cities could be below a quarter of a mile. There could be patchy fog Saturday morning, as well.

The ridge of high pressure will continue breaking down late Saturday into Sunday with slightly cooler temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Southerly winds will develop. This will help increase moisture in the area as a trough of low pressure approaches the Central Coast from the west.

There is a chance of rain showers beginning late in the day on Sunday. Rain will spread south Sunday night into early Monday morning. Rainfall could be anywhere from three quarters to one inch.

Make sure to pack the umbrella for the first part of your week!