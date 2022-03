EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Leon Draisaitl scored a pair of goals to lead the Edmonton Oilers to a 5-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks. Kailer Yamamoto, Derick Brassard and Evander Kane also scored for the Oilers, who had lost their last two games but improved to 6-1-1 in their last eight overall. Mike Smith made 28 saves. Erik Karlsson and Tomas Hertl scored for the Sharks, whose two-game winning streak ended. Kaapo Kahkonen stopped 36 shots.