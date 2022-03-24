Creighton signs McDermott to new multi-year contract

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Creighton coach Greg McDermott has signed a new multi-year contract after leading the Bluejays to the NCAA Tournament’s round of 32. McDermott owns a 276-137 record with seven NCAA Tournament appearances in 12 seasons at Creighton and has the second-highest win total in program history. Creighton went 23-12 this season and posted a 72-69 overtime victory over San Diego State in the NCAA Tournament before losing 79-72 to Kansas. Creighton went 22-9 last season and earned the program’s first Sweet 16 appearance since 1974.