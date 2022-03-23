Woods sees Titans as best chance at back-to-back Super Bowls

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Pro Football Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Receiver Robert Woods missed playing in the Rams’ Super Bowl victory while recovering from a torn left ACL. He sees the Tennessee Titans as the best fit to achieve his goal of winning back-to-back titles. The Titans traded for Woods in a deal sending a sixth-round pick in the 2023 draft to the Rams. The Titans announced the deal Wednesday after first clearing much-needed salary cap space. Woods tore his ACL in practice on Nov. 12 in the first significant injury of his career. He wouldn’t share a timetable for his return. Woods says he’ll be ready when the Titans need him.