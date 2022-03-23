Police: Man dies parachuting from San Diego high-rise

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Authorities say a man was killed after attempting to parachute from a balcony of a high-rise apartment building in San Diego. Police say the man’s parachute failed to open during the BASE jumping attempt around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Union-Tribune reports a 911 caller heard a loud pop and then saw the man bleeding on the ground. Officers and paramedics gave the man CPR, but he died before he could be taken to a hospital. BASE jumping consists of parachuting from fixed objects. BASE is an acronym for the categories of objects people leap from: buildings, antennae, spans and earth, such as cliffs.