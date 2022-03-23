Joel Embiid, Sixers hold off LeBron-less Lakers, 126-121

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Joel Embiid had 30 points and 10 rebounds, James Harden added 24 points and the Philadelphia 76ers hung on for a 126-121 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers without LeBron James. Two nights after the Sixers beat Eastern Conference-leading Miami despite playing without Embiid and James Harden, both stars returned for a resilient win over the up-and-down Lakers. James sat out to rest his sore knees for the Lakers, who have also been without Anthony Davis for 15 consecutive games. Dwight Howard scored a season-high 24 points for Los Angeles in a spirited effort from the supporting cast, but the Lakers lost for the 11th time in 15 games to fall 11 games below .500 again.