EXPLAINER: What are the latest clues in China’s plane crash?

WUZHOU, China (AP) — Add rain to the challenges facing Chinese investigators as they try to determine why a jetliner with 132 people aboard crashed in remote mountains. One of the China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800′s two “black box” data recorders was found. The search was temporarily suspended due to a downpour. The plane was flying at 29,000 feet (8,800 meters) on Monday when it nosedived into a gap in the mountains outside the southern city of Wuzhou. Rescuers with sniffer dogs and drones also found wallets, identity cards and debris. Authorities gave no indication they found survivors.

