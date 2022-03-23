Congresswoman: US rep charged with lying to feds is ‘honest’

By BRIAN MELLEY

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Democratic congresswoman from California has testified that a Republican colleague from Nebraska who is charged with lying to the FBI over a foreign campaign donation is “honest” and honorable. U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo told jurors in Los Angeles federal court that she got to know U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry when they worked together on issues pertaining to the persecution of Christians in the Middle East. Eshoo was the first defense witness called after the prosecution rested its case against Fortenberry on charges he lied to investigators about a $30,000 contribution he received through straw donors from a Nigerian-born billionaire.