College bribery scandal trial delayed after judge gets COVID

BOSTON (AP) — The trial of a former water polo coach at the University of Southern California has been delayed after the presiding judge tested positive for COVID-19. Boston federal court spokesperson Carolyn Meckbach said Wednesday that Judge Indira Talwani received a positive COVID-19 test and that the trial of Jovan Vavic will resume Monday. The trial opened earlier this month and is expected to last about four weeks. Prosecutors say the 60-year-old coach faked the athletic credentials of college applicants and designated them water polo recruits in exchange for about $250,000 in bribes. Lawyers for Vavic say their client didn’t accept bribes.