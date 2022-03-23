49ers re-sign DL Jordan Willis to 1-year deal

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have re-signed free agent defensive lineman Jordan Willis to a one-year contract. Willis had 5 1/2 sacks with 28 tackles and one forced fumble in 17 games for San Francisco over the past two seasons. Willis was suspended for the first six games last season for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs. He had three sacks in 10 games after returning and also played in all three playoff games with his blocked punt in the divisional round win over Green Bay setting up a touchdown.