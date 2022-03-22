World Dance for Humanity in Santa Barbara raises $50,000 to send to Ukraine

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – World Dance for Humanity has been rallying Santa Barbara residents to get involved in efforts to send humanitarian aid to Ukraine since Russia invaded the sovereign country, and as of Tuesday, the organization has raised $50,000.

The $50,000 came from World Dance for Humanity dancers and members of the Santa Barbara community.

The aid will go through the Ukrainian Church directly to volunteers in the country who can immediately get help to refugees, according to Janet Reineck, founder and Executive Director of World Dance for Humanity.

Nearly half of the amount raised came from a Ukrainian living in Santa Barbara, who matched $20,000 of the funds raised by the dancers and the community, Reineck said.

The donor who matched the funds was so pleased with the community's response that he decided that he was going to provide the match again, Reineck said.

Because of the second match, World Dance will be launching another fundraising effort this week and will host a Ukrainian flashmob and bake sale in Santa Barbara on Saturday.

The flashmob and bake sale will take place at State and De la Guerra Street on Saturday, March 26 at 1 p.m.