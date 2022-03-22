Woman suspected in husband’s killing found in Mexico

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a woman suspected of killing her husband at their California home seven years ago was arrested in Mexico. Sheriff’s deputies found Antoine Smith shot to death in Victorville in May 2015 after friends and co-workers reported the 35-year-old missing. Leticia Smith was identified as a suspect and investigators found evidence that she fled to Mexico with the couple’s two daughters. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department says Smith was located living with the children in Rosarito, a coastal city in the Mexican state of Baja California. She has been extradited to the U.S. and will face a murder charge.